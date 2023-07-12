T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.85x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) by analysts is $94.42, which is -$20.72 below the current market price. The public float for TROW is 219.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.70% of that float. On July 12, 2023, the average trading volume of TROW was 1.28M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

TROW) stock’s latest price update

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.65 compared to its previous closing price of 113.04. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/02/22 that Wall Street Isn’t Fond of T. Rowe Price, but Maybe You Should Be

TROW’s Market Performance

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) has experienced a 1.45% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.90% rise in the past month, and a 3.94% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.20% for TROW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.48% for TROW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TROW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TROW stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TROW by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for TROW in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $98 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2023.

TROW Trading at 5.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +0.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROW rose by +1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.06. In addition, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. saw 5.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TROW starting from Hiebler Jessica M, who sale 1,881 shares at the price of $106.66 back on May 03. After this action, Hiebler Jessica M now owns 11,628 shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., valued at $200,627 using the latest closing price.

Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi, the Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., sale 11,969 shares at $114.52 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi is holding 129,436 shares at $1,370,749 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TROW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.91 for the present operating margin

+79.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. stands at +23.45. The total capital return value is set at 21.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.45. Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 11.60 for asset returns.

Based on T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW), the company’s capital structure generated 4.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.67. Total debt to assets is 3.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.54.

Conclusion

To sum up, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.