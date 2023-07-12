Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GPCR)’s stock price has dropped by -5.46 in relation to previous closing price of 35.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -20.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GPCR) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR) is $46.50, which is $13.23 above the current market price. The public float for GPCR is 12.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.12% of that float. On July 12, 2023, GPCR’s average trading volume was 138.39K shares.

GPCR’s Market Performance

GPCR stock saw a decrease of -20.02% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.00% and a quarterly a decrease of 34.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.73% for Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.46% for GPCR’s stock, with a 24.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPCR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GPCR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GPCR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $41 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2023.

GPCR Trading at 10.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.86%, as shares sank -2.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPCR fell by -20.02%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.78. In addition, Structure Therapeutics Inc. saw 27.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GPCR

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.