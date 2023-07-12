Steakholder Foods Ltd. (STKH): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Steakholder Foods Ltd. (STKH) is $3.80, The public float for STKH is 13.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STKH on July 12, 2023 was 230.11K shares.

STKH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ: STKH) has decreased by -16.05 when compared to last closing price of 0.81.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -17.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

STKH’s Market Performance

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (STKH) has experienced a -17.07% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -20.93% drop in the past month, and a 7.58% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.21% for STKH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.44% for STKH’s stock, with a -40.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

STKH Trading at -15.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STKH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.41%, as shares sank -21.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STKH fell by -17.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8043. In addition, Steakholder Foods Ltd. saw -33.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for STKH

Equity return is now at value -117.70, with -95.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Steakholder Foods Ltd. (STKH) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.