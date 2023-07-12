Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSE: PHYS) has increased by 0.27 when compared to last closing price of 14.99. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSE: PHYS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.09.

The public float for PHYS is 402.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PHYS on July 12, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

PHYS’s Market Performance

PHYS stock saw a decrease of 0.33% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.08% and a quarterly a decrease of -3.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.94% for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.26% for PHYS stock, with a simple moving average of 4.21% for the last 200 days.

PHYS Trading at -1.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.76%, as shares sank -1.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHYS rose by +0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.98. In addition, Sprott Physical Gold Trust saw 6.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.