Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.93.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) is $16.67, which is $2.45 above the current market price. The public float for CXM is 123.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CXM on July 12, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CXM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE: CXM) has increased by 4.08 when compared to last closing price of 13.74. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CXM’s Market Performance

Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) has experienced a 3.40% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.17% rise in the past month, and a 10.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.10% for CXM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.33% for CXM stock, with a simple moving average of 35.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CXM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CXM stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CXM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CXM in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $12 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

CXM Trading at 9.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares surge +3.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXM rose by +3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.00. In addition, Sprinklr Inc. saw 75.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXM starting from TABORS R DAVID, who sale 2,800 shares at the price of $13.73 back on Jul 07. After this action, TABORS R DAVID now owns 78,600 shares of Sprinklr Inc., valued at $38,444 using the latest closing price.

Ohls Paul, the Chief Revenue Officer of Sprinklr Inc., sale 25,424 shares at $13.56 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that Ohls Paul is holding 706,382 shares at $344,749 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.29 for the present operating margin

+73.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprinklr Inc. stands at -9.02. Equity return is now at value -5.10, with -2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.