Sony Group Corporation (SONY) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) is 17.11x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SONY is 1.03. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sony Group Corporation (SONY) is $116.16, which is $35.35 above the current market price. The public float for SONY is 1.23B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.11% of that float. On July 12, 2023, SONY’s average trading volume was 797.02K shares.

SONY) stock’s latest price update

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.20 in relation to its previous close of 90.73. However, the company has experienced a -2.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/05/23 that Sony Says PlayStation 5 Shortages Are Ending

SONY’s Market Performance

Sony Group Corporation (SONY) has experienced a -2.09% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.98% drop in the past month, and a 1.28% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.02% for SONY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.53% for SONY’s stock, with a 6.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SONY Trading at -5.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.98%, as shares sank -8.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONY fell by -2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.46. In addition, Sony Group Corporation saw 17.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SONY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.15 for the present operating margin

+33.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sony Group Corporation stands at +8.12. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sony Group Corporation (SONY) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.