Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SKLZ is 2.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SKLZ is $14.52, which is $2.37 above the current price. The public float for SKLZ is 14.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SKLZ on July 12, 2023 was 380.44K shares.

SKLZ) stock’s latest price update

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ)’s stock price has soared by 23.52 in relation to previous closing price of 9.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 27.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/04/21 that Tesla, Moderna, Zillow, Qualcomm, Qorvo: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

SKLZ’s Market Performance

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) has experienced a 27.28% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.32% rise in the past month, and a -12.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.50% for SKLZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.53% for SKLZ’s stock, with a -16.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKLZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKLZ stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for SKLZ by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SKLZ in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $0.65 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2022.

SKLZ Trading at 11.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKLZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.97%, as shares surge +7.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKLZ rose by +27.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.82. In addition, Skillz Inc. saw 19.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKLZ starting from Chessen Kevin, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Jun 05. After this action, Chessen Kevin now owns 50,000 shares of Skillz Inc., valued at $24,900 using the latest closing price.

Paradise Andrew, the Chief Executive Officer of Skillz Inc., purchase 157,344 shares at $0.55 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Paradise Andrew is holding 10,456,647 shares at $86,539 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKLZ

Equity return is now at value -88.80, with -45.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.