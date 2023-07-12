Should You Invest in Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for VEDU is at 2.18. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VEDU is 7.37M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.51% of that float. The average trading volume for VEDU on July 12, 2023 was 700.29K shares.

VEDU) stock’s latest price update

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VEDU)’s stock price has decreased by -7.06 compared to its previous closing price of 0.41. However, the company has seen a -22.36% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VEDU’s Market Performance

VEDU’s stock has fallen by -22.36% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.19% and a quarterly drop of -60.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.06% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.29% for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.50% for VEDU stock, with a simple moving average of -46.30% for the last 200 days.

VEDU Trading at -28.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VEDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.06%, as shares sank -13.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VEDU fell by -22.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4546. In addition, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. saw -2.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VEDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.64 for the present operating margin

+34.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. stands at +0.19. The total capital return value is set at 6.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.06.

Based on Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU), the company’s capital structure generated 575.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.19. Total debt to assets is 54.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 553.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.94.

The receivables turnover for the company is 14.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.