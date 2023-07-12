Should You Invest in Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for VCSA is at 0.60. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VCSA is $1.53, which is $1.36 above the current market price. The public float for VCSA is 110.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.35% of that float. The average trading volume for VCSA on July 12, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA)’s stock price has plunge by 9.01relation to previous closing price of 0.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.79% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VCSA’s Market Performance

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) has experienced a 6.79% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.13% rise in the past month, and a -16.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.20% for VCSA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.74% for VCSA stock, with a simple moving average of -51.25% for the last 200 days.

VCSA Trading at 4.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.01%, as shares surge +2.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCSA rose by +6.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6629. In addition, Vacasa Inc. saw -40.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCSA starting from Mossytree Inc., who sale 133,759 shares at the price of $0.71 back on Jul 11. After this action, Mossytree Inc. now owns 602,292 shares of Vacasa Inc., valued at $94,969 using the latest closing price.

Mossytree Inc., the 10% Owner of Vacasa Inc., sale 200,000 shares at $0.68 during a trade that took place back on Jul 10, which means that Mossytree Inc. is holding 736,051 shares at $136,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.20 for the present operating margin

+23.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vacasa Inc. stands at -14.98. Equity return is now at value -43.50, with -10.90 for asset returns.

Based on Vacasa Inc. (VCSA), the company’s capital structure generated 8.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.03. Total debt to assets is 2.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.