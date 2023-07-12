Should You Invest in UTime Limited (UTME) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for UTME is at 0.51. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for UTME is 3.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.83% of that float. The average trading volume for UTME on July 12, 2023 was 638.54K shares.

UTME) stock’s latest price update

The stock of UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME) has increased by 28.86 when compared to last closing price of 2.01. Despite this, the company has experienced a 18.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UTME’s Market Performance

UTME’s stock has risen by 18.81% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.21% and a quarterly rise of 223.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.71% for UTime Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.77% for UTME stock, with a simple moving average of 85.65% for the last 200 days.

UTME Trading at 50.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.37%, as shares surge +13.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +259.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTME rose by +18.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.29. In addition, UTime Limited saw 190.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, UTime Limited (UTME) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.