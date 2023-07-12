Should You Invest in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Now?

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for LAZ is at 1.39. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LAZ is $38.83, which is $3.18 above the current market price. The public float for LAZ is 85.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.40% of that float. The average trading volume for LAZ on July 12, 2023 was 779.60K shares.

LAZ) stock’s latest price update

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.73 in relation to its previous close of 32.74. However, the company has experienced a 6.96% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/06/23 that Lazard Fires Top Restructuring Banker Accused of Harassing Employees

LAZ’s Market Performance

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) has experienced a 6.96% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.01% rise in the past month, and a 5.99% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.91% for LAZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.43% for LAZ’s stock, with a -1.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAZ stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LAZ by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LAZ in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $43 based on the research report published on July 12th of the current year 2023.

LAZ Trading at 12.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +12.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAZ rose by +6.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.80. In addition, Lazard Ltd saw -2.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAZ starting from Stern Alexander F., who sale 49,000 shares at the price of $36.39 back on Nov 29. After this action, Stern Alexander F. now owns 50,258 shares of Lazard Ltd, valued at $1,783,110 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.30 for the present operating margin

+96.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lazard Ltd stands at +11.93. The total capital return value is set at 16.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.11. Equity return is now at value 37.90, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Lazard Ltd (LAZ), the company’s capital structure generated 395.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.82. Total debt to assets is 37.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 381.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lazard Ltd (LAZ) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.