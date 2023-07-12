Should You Invest in KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for KKR is at 1.52. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KKR is $66.54, which is $10.08 above the current market price. The public float for KKR is 741.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.39% of that float. The average trading volume for KKR on July 12, 2023 was 2.94M shares.

KKR) stock’s latest price update

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.07 in relation to its previous close of 55.17. However, the company has experienced a -0.34% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/28/23 that KKR Assails Private-Equity Firm’s Competing Bid for Circor

KKR’s Market Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) has experienced a -0.34% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.92% rise in the past month, and a 11.73% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for KKR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.17% for KKR’s stock, with a 9.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KKR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KKR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $69 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2023.

KKR Trading at 6.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +2.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KKR fell by -0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.72. In addition, KKR & Co. Inc. saw 21.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KKR starting from KKR Alternative Assets LLC, who purchase 459,348 shares at the price of $27.99 back on Jun 30. After this action, KKR Alternative Assets LLC now owns 943,806 shares of KKR & Co. Inc., valued at $12,857,143 using the latest closing price.

KKR Group Partnership L.P., the 10% Owner of KKR & Co. Inc., sale 15,000,000 shares at $23.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that KKR Group Partnership L.P. is holding 29,782,619 shares at $345,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.44 for the present operating margin

+16.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for KKR & Co. Inc. stands at -15.90. The total capital return value is set at -2.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.43. Equity return is now at value -2.90, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), the company’s capital structure generated 250.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.45. Total debt to assets is 16.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 260.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.