Should You Invest in Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Now?

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ETN is at 1.12. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ETN is $204.13, which is -$3.56 below the current market price. The public float for ETN is 396.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.38% of that float. The average trading volume for ETN on July 12, 2023 was 2.03M shares.

ETN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) has plunged by -0.04 when compared to previous closing price of 203.06, but the company has seen a 1.17% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/02/23 that Eaton Stock Has Seen a Lot of Growth. Why the Ride Is Not Over.

ETN’s Market Performance

ETN’s stock has risen by 1.17% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.07% and a quarterly rise of 28.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.94% for Eaton Corporation plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.60% for ETN’s stock, with a 23.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ETN Trading at 10.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +8.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETN rose by +1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $196.70. In addition, Eaton Corporation plc saw 29.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETN starting from Yelton Michael, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $197.11 back on Jun 15. After this action, Yelton Michael now owns 2,096 shares of Eaton Corporation plc, valued at $394,220 using the latest closing price.

ARNOLD CRAIG, the below. of Eaton Corporation plc, sale 22,935 shares at $186.69 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that ARNOLD CRAIG is holding 516,875 shares at $4,281,769 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.62 for the present operating margin

+33.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eaton Corporation plc stands at +11.86. The total capital return value is set at 12.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.96. Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Eaton Corporation plc (ETN), the company’s capital structure generated 54.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.16. Total debt to assets is 26.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.