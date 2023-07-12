Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Stock Faces 2.99% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, SAND stock has gone down by 0.00%, with a monthly decline of -1.12% and a quarterly plunge of -13.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.34% for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.44% for SAND stock, with a simple moving average of -1.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) Right Now?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SAND is at 0.94. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SAND is $8.04, which is $3.38 above the current market price. The public float for SAND is 247.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.64% of that float. The average trading volume for SAND on July 12, 2023 was 2.49M shares.

SAND) stock’s latest price update

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND)’s stock price has increased by 0.38 compared to its previous closing price of 5.26.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAND stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SAND by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SAND in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $6.50 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

SAND Trading at -1.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +1.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAND remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.11. In addition, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. saw 0.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SAND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.09 for the present operating margin

+43.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stands at +52.69. The total capital return value is set at 3.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.10.

Based on Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND), the company’s capital structure generated 35.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.10. Total debt to assets is 25.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.