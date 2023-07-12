Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) has decreased by -12.41 when compared to last closing price of 1.45.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -12.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.99.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) is $6.58, which is $45.31 above the current market price. The public float for SLRX is 3.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SLRX on July 12, 2023 was 111.00K shares.

SLRX’s Market Performance

SLRX stock saw a decrease of -12.41% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -30.60% and a quarterly a decrease of -18.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.73% for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.80% for SLRX’s stock, with a -42.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLRX stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for SLRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLRX in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $3.80 based on the research report published on April 27th of the previous year 2020.

SLRX Trading at -18.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.08%, as shares sank -23.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLRX fell by -12.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4717. In addition, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -16.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SLRX

Equity return is now at value -194.40, with -158.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.40.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.