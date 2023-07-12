Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, SBRA stock has gone up by 4.22%, with a monthly gain of 5.38% and a quarterly surge of 6.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.98% for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.64% for SBRA stock, with a simple moving average of 1.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SBRA is 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SBRA is $12.55, which is $0.33 above the current price. The public float for SBRA is 228.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SBRA on July 12, 2023 was 2.12M shares.

SBRA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) has increased by 3.18 when compared to last closing price of 11.96. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBRA stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SBRA by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SBRA in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $11 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

SBRA Trading at 7.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +5.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBRA rose by +4.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.82. In addition, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. saw -0.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.26 for the present operating margin

+43.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stands at -12.55. The total capital return value is set at 4.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.37. Equity return is now at value -4.10, with -2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA), the company’s capital structure generated 83.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.47. Total debt to assets is 44.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.