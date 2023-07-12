Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for RVNC is at 0.77. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RVNC is $40.58, which is $15.85 above the current market price. The public float for RVNC is 79.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 18.33% of that float. The average trading volume for RVNC on July 12, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

RVNC) stock’s latest price update

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.65 compared to its previous closing price of 24.76. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/08/22 that FDA Approves New Botox Competitor From Revance Therapeutics

RVNC’s Market Performance

RVNC’s stock has fallen by -1.87% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -20.98% and a quarterly drop of -21.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.94% for Revance Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.99% for RVNC’s stock, with a -12.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVNC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RVNC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for RVNC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $27 based on the research report published on October 11th of the previous year 2022.

RVNC Trading at -18.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares sank -17.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVNC fell by -1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.47. In addition, Revance Therapeutics Inc. saw 33.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVNC starting from Foley Mark J, who sale 26,279 shares at the price of $24.94 back on Jul 03. After this action, Foley Mark J now owns 866,654 shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc., valued at $655,333 using the latest closing price.

Schilke Tobin, the CFO of Revance Therapeutics Inc., sale 1,701 shares at $25.04 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Schilke Tobin is holding 79,896 shares at $42,593 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-205.31 for the present operating margin

+35.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revance Therapeutics Inc. stands at -268.87. The total capital return value is set at -66.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.53.

Based on Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC), the company’s capital structure generated 3,321.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.08. Total debt to assets is 71.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,282.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 95.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.