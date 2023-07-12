Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RPHM) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RPHM) has seen a 7.33% increase in the past week, with a -22.17% drop in the past month, and a 14.57% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.72% for RPHM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.58% for RPHM’s stock, with a 44.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RPHM is 0.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RPHM) is $25.00, which is $18.98 above the current market price. The public float for RPHM is 23.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.05% of that float. On July 12, 2023, RPHM’s average trading volume was 164.74K shares.

RPHM) stock’s latest price update

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.01 in comparison to its previous close of 7.32, however, the company has experienced a 7.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RPHM Trading at -14.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.29%, as shares sank -22.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPHM rose by +7.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.11. In addition, Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 195.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPHM starting from Novo Holdings A/S, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $7.10 back on Jun 23. After this action, Novo Holdings A/S now owns 3,330,337 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $709,740 using the latest closing price.

O’Donnell Niall, the Director of Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 125,000 shares at $8.00 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that O’Donnell Niall is holding 2,188,713 shares at $1,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPHM

Equity return is now at value -51.10, with -46.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.93.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RPHM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.