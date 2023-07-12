Real-Time Update: Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) has seen a 29.11% increase in the past week, with a 29.30% gain in the past month, and a 62.48% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.22% for EBON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.32% for EBON’s stock, with a 27.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EBON is 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for EBON is 4.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EBON on July 12, 2023 was 20.08K shares.

EBON) stock’s latest price update

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 17.69 compared to its previous closing price of 7.80. However, the company has seen a gain of 29.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EBON Trading at 39.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.52%, as shares surge +27.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBON rose by +29.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.25. In addition, Ebang International Holdings Inc. saw 215.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EBON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-70.47 for the present operating margin

+61.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ebang International Holdings Inc. stands at -135.76.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.