Real-Time Update: Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) has seen a -2.12% decrease in the past week, with a -11.67% drop in the past month, and a 40.06% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.30% for AUTL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.70% for AUTL’s stock, with a 10.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AUTL is 1.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for AUTL is $7.08, which is $4.77 above the current price. The public float for AUTL is 158.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AUTL on July 12, 2023 was 710.82K shares.

AUTL) stock’s latest price update

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.47 compared to its previous closing price of 2.45. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/07/21 that Blackstone to Invest in Autolus Therapeutics

Analysts’ Opinion of AUTL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUTL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AUTL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AUTL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $8 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

AUTL Trading at -2.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.57%, as shares sank -11.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUTL fell by -2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.62. In addition, Autolus Therapeutics plc saw 33.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AUTL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2707.41 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Autolus Therapeutics plc stands at -2402.95. The total capital return value is set at -51.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.96. Equity return is now at value -64.40, with -39.70 for asset returns.

Based on Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL), the company’s capital structure generated 8.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.51. Total debt to assets is 4.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.