RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK) is above average at 15.55x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.65.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) is $131.50, which is $67.56 above the current market price. The public float for RICK is 8.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RICK on July 12, 2023 was 40.68K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

RICK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK) has dropped by -8.08 compared to previous close of 77.37. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RICK’s Market Performance

RICK’s stock has fallen by -6.97% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.45% and a quarterly drop of -5.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.44% for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.54% for RICK’s stock, with a -12.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RICK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RICK stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for RICK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RICK in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $120 based on the research report published on November 29th of the previous year 2022.

RICK Trading at -5.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RICK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares sank -7.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RICK fell by -6.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.80. In addition, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. saw -23.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RICK starting from Chhay Bradley Lim, who purchase 100 shares at the price of $71.50 back on May 31. After this action, Chhay Bradley Lim now owns 3,604 shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc., valued at $7,150 using the latest closing price.

REESE TRAVIS, the Executive Vice President of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc., purchase 200 shares at $75.70 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that REESE TRAVIS is holding 12,351 shares at $15,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RICK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.88 for the present operating margin

+56.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. stands at +17.20. The total capital return value is set at 17.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.65. Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 7.70 for asset returns.

Based on RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK), the company’s capital structure generated 100.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.00. Total debt to assets is 45.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.