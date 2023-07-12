Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT)’s stock price has plunge by 0.00relation to previous closing price of 3.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.30% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for QUOT is at 1.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for QUOT is $4.00, which is $0.21 above the current market price. The public float for QUOT is 87.66M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.62% of that float. The average trading volume for QUOT on July 12, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

QUOT’s Market Performance

The stock of Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) has seen a -1.30% decrease in the past week, with a 20.32% rise in the past month, and a 17.34% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for QUOT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.12% for QUOT stock, with a simple moving average of 20.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QUOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QUOT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for QUOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QUOT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4.50 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

QUOT Trading at 19.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QUOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares surge +18.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QUOT fell by -1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.70. In addition, Quotient Technology Inc. saw 10.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QUOT starting from Reece Joseph E, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.11 back on Dec 15. After this action, Reece Joseph E now owns 146,535 shares of Quotient Technology Inc., valued at $31,092 using the latest closing price.

GESSOW ANDREW J, the Director of Quotient Technology Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that GESSOW ANDREW J is holding 400,108 shares at $45,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QUOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.32 for the present operating margin

+46.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quotient Technology Inc. stands at -26.50. The total capital return value is set at -10.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.08. Equity return is now at value -39.20, with -15.70 for asset returns.

Based on Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT), the company’s capital structure generated 44.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.58. Total debt to assets is 21.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.