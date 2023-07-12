Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) by analysts is $39.00, which is $19.2 above the current market price. The public float for PTGX is 48.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.54% of that float. On July 12, 2023, the average trading volume of PTGX was 1.19M shares.

PTGX) stock’s latest price update

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX)’s stock price has plunge by -11.36relation to previous closing price of 23.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -12.80% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PTGX’s Market Performance

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) has seen a -12.80% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -29.89% decline in the past month and a 11.21% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.33% for PTGX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.34% for PTGX’s stock, with a 22.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTGX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PTGX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PTGX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $40 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2023.

PTGX Trading at -22.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.37%, as shares sank -27.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTGX fell by -10.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +151.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.21. In addition, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. saw 86.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PTGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-494.24 for the present operating margin

+96.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. stands at -479.26. The total capital return value is set at -50.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.96. Equity return is now at value -59.40, with -51.90 for asset returns.

Based on Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.67. Total debt to assets is 1.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,292.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.80.

Conclusion

To sum up, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.