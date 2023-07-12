Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.70 in comparison to its previous close of 65.27, however, the company has experienced a 6.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.59. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) by analysts is $76.47, which is $7.08 above the current market price. The public float for PCOR is 121.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.66% of that float. On July 12, 2023, the average trading volume of PCOR was 1.03M shares.

PCOR’s Market Performance

The stock of Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) has seen a 6.24% increase in the past week, with a 8.47% rise in the past month, and a 24.06% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.44% for PCOR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.95% for PCOR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 23.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCOR stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for PCOR by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for PCOR in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $81 based on the research report published on July 11th of the current year 2023.

PCOR Trading at 13.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.45% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares surge +6.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCOR rose by +6.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.32. In addition, Procore Technologies Inc. saw 46.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCOR starting from O CONNOR KEVIN J, who sale 5,128 shares at the price of $61.87 back on Jul 06. After this action, O CONNOR KEVIN J now owns 1,473,802 shares of Procore Technologies Inc., valued at $317,273 using the latest closing price.

O CONNOR KEVIN J, the Director of Procore Technologies Inc., sale 5,128 shares at $63.48 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that O CONNOR KEVIN J is holding 1,478,930 shares at $325,525 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.02 for the present operating margin

+77.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Procore Technologies Inc. stands at -39.84. The total capital return value is set at -22.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.15. Equity return is now at value -24.80, with -16.40 for asset returns.

Based on Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR), the company’s capital structure generated 8.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.79. Total debt to assets is 5.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.