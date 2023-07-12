Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.66x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) by analysts is $14.21, which is $1.48 above the current market price. The public float for PLTK is 45.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.79% of that float. On July 12, 2023, the average trading volume of PLTK was 1.22M shares.

PLTK) stock's latest price update

The stock of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) has increased by 1.84 when compared to last closing price of 12.50. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PLTK’s Market Performance

PLTK’s stock has risen by 7.15% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 17.44% and a quarterly rise of 6.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.31% for Playtika Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.38% for PLTK’s stock, with a 26.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PLTK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PLTK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $13 based on the research report published on July 07th of the current year 2023.

PLTK Trading at 18.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares surge +13.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTK rose by +7.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.61. In addition, Playtika Holding Corp. saw 49.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTK starting from Chau On, who sale 78,810,506 shares at the price of $7.93 back on Apr 26. After this action, Chau On now owns 2,000,000 shares of Playtika Holding Corp., valued at $624,967,313 using the latest closing price.

Chau On, the 10% Owner of Playtika Holding Corp., sale 300,000 shares at $11.73 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that Chau On is holding 80,810,506 shares at $3,520,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.76 for the present operating margin

+72.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Playtika Holding Corp. stands at +10.53. The total capital return value is set at 25.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.55. Equity return is now at value -84.90, with 9.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.