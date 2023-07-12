Pentair plc (PNR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.04x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.15. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Pentair plc (PNR) by analysts is $65.44, which is -$0.85 below the current market price. The public float for PNR is 163.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.43% of that float. On July 12, 2023, the average trading volume of PNR was 1.21M shares.

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.56 in relation to its previous close of 64.07. However, the company has experienced a 2.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/26/21 that J.P. Morgan’s Tusa Doesn’t Just Hate GE Stock. He Hates Pentair Too.

PNR’s Market Performance

PNR’s stock has risen by 2.72% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.72% and a quarterly rise of 23.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.99% for Pentair plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.40% for PNR’s stock, with a 28.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNR stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for PNR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PNR in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $75 based on the research report published on June 29th of the current year 2023.

PNR Trading at 10.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.34% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +11.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNR rose by +2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.09. In addition, Pentair plc saw 46.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNR starting from BRYAN GLYNIS, who sale 3,947 shares at the price of $45.14 back on Dec 15. After this action, BRYAN GLYNIS now owns 27,609 shares of Pentair plc, valued at $178,168 using the latest closing price.

GLENN T MICHAEL, the Director of Pentair plc, sale 3,947 shares at $46.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that GLENN T MICHAEL is holding 26,496 shares at $184,522 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.47 for the present operating margin

+33.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pentair plc stands at +11.72. The total capital return value is set at 15.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.43. Equity return is now at value 18.40, with 8.00 for asset returns.

Based on Pentair plc (PNR), the company’s capital structure generated 88.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.97. Total debt to assets is 37.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pentair plc (PNR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.