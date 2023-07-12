Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.81. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) by analysts is $16.14, which is $1.66 above the current market price. The public float for PEB is 122.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.34% of that float. On July 12, 2023, the average trading volume of PEB was 2.25M shares.

PEB) stock’s latest price update

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB)’s stock price has decreased by -0.55 compared to its previous closing price of 14.46. However, the company has seen a 0.42% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PEB’s Market Performance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) has experienced a 0.42% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.24% drop in the past month, and a -0.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.15% for PEB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.34% for PEB’s stock, with a -1.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PEB Trading at 3.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares surge +1.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEB rose by +0.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.66. In addition, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust saw 7.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEB starting from BORTZ JON E, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $12.66 back on Jun 23. After this action, BORTZ JON E now owns 1,173,102 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, valued at $101,256 using the latest closing price.

BORTZ JON E, the Chairman and CEO of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, purchase 3,632 shares at $12.69 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that BORTZ JON E is holding 1,165,102 shares at $46,073 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.10 for the present operating margin

+10.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stands at -6.27. The total capital return value is set at 1.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.56.

Based on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB), the company’s capital structure generated 91.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.86. Total debt to assets is 44.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.