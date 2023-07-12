Nogin Inc.’s (NOGN) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, NOGN stock has gone down by -22.48%, with a monthly decline of -23.66% and a quarterly plunge of -43.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.11% for Nogin Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.57% for NOGN’s stock, with a -90.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ: NOGN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NOGN is 0.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NOGN is $3.50, which is $5.75 above the current price. The public float for NOGN is 6.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NOGN on July 12, 2023 was 859.10K shares.

NOGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ: NOGN) has dropped by -5.66 compared to previous close of 1.06. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -22.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NOGN Trading at -35.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.83%, as shares sank -23.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOGN fell by -22.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2595. In addition, Nogin Inc. saw -93.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOGN starting from HUBERMAN JONATHAN, who purchase 1,011,828 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Apr 06. After this action, HUBERMAN JONATHAN now owns 1,020,459 shares of Nogin Inc., valued at $3,035,484 using the latest closing price.

Choi Stephen, the 10% Owner of Nogin Inc., purchase 333,333 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that Choi Stephen is holding 1,103,257 shares at $999,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.43 for the present operating margin

+40.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nogin Inc. stands at -55.81. Equity return is now at value 81.40, with -86.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nogin Inc. (NOGN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.