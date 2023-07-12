Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Stock Sees a-4.64 Decrease

The stock of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) has gone down by -6.95% for the week, with a 5.48% rise in the past month and a 42.59% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.58% for KIND. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.57% for KIND stock, with a simple moving average of 30.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for KIND is also noteworthy at 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KIND is $3.16, which is -$0.02 below than the current price. The public float for KIND is 149.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.05% of that float. The average trading volume of KIND on July 12, 2023 was 1.71M shares.

KIND) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) has decreased by -4.64 when compared to last closing price of 3.23. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.95% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/09/23 that NextDoor Stock Rallies as Results Top Estimates. AI Is Part of the Story.

Analysts’ Opinion of KIND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KIND stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for KIND by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for KIND in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $3.50 based on the research report published on June 27th of the current year 2023.

KIND Trading at 16.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares surge +6.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIND fell by -6.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.07. In addition, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. saw 49.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KIND starting from Orta John, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $2.90 back on Jun 12. After this action, Orta John now owns 561,423 shares of Nextdoor Holdings Inc., valued at $7,250 using the latest closing price.

Orta John, the Head of Legal and Secretary of Nextdoor Holdings Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $2.31 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Orta John is holding 563,923 shares at $5,775 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KIND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.78 for the present operating margin

+79.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. stands at -64.82. The total capital return value is set at -19.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.75. Equity return is now at value -21.90, with -19.10 for asset returns.

Based on Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND), the company’s capital structure generated 10.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.16. Total debt to assets is 8.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.