NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 8.55.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

Is It Worth Investing in NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NEXT is at 1.12. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for NEXT is $8.30, which is -$0.25 below the current market price. The public float for NEXT is 135.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.65% of that float. The average trading volume for NEXT on July 12, 2023 was 1.76M shares.

NEXT’s Market Performance

The stock of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) has seen a 5.04% increase in the past week, with a 45.41% rise in the past month, and a 70.66% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.06% for NEXT.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.63% for NEXT’s stock, with a 43.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEXT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for NEXT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NEXT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $6 based on the research report published on July 28th of the previous year 2022.

NEXT Trading at 29.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares surge +39.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEXT rose by +5.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.85. In addition, NextDecade Corporation saw 73.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEXT

Equity return is now at value -196.70, with -33.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.