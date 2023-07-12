Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.52.

The public float for MRSN is 98.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.08% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MRSN on July 12, 2023 was 3.18M shares.

MRSN) stock’s latest price update

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.88 in comparison to its previous close of 3.82, however, the company has experienced a 8.48% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MRSN’s Market Performance

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) has seen a 8.48% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -57.06% decline in the past month and a -10.82% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.50% for MRSN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.68% for MRSN’s stock, with a -38.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRSN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MRSN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MRSN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $5 based on the research report published on June 16th of the current year 2023.

MRSN Trading at -40.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.57%, as shares sank -56.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRSN rose by +8.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.32. In addition, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. saw -36.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRSN starting from Carvajal Alejandra, who sale 3,944 shares at the price of $3.89 back on Apr 27. After this action, Carvajal Alejandra now owns 20,326 shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc., valued at $15,342 using the latest closing price.

Protopapas Anna, the President & CEO of Mersana Therapeutics Inc., sale 17,346 shares at $5.74 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that Protopapas Anna is holding 48,733 shares at $99,566 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRSN

Equity return is now at value -224.00, with -71.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.