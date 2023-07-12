Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MTDR is 3.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MTDR is $69.14, which is $15.08 above the current price. The public float for MTDR is 111.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MTDR on July 12, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

MTDR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) has surged by 3.02 when compared to previous closing price of 52.26, but the company has seen a 2.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MTDR’s Market Performance

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) has seen a 2.92% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.54% gain in the past month and a 3.28% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.23% for MTDR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.40% for MTDR’s stock, with a -3.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTDR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for MTDR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MTDR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $70 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

MTDR Trading at 12.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares surge +5.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTDR rose by +2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.75. In addition, Matador Resources Company saw -5.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTDR starting from Foran Joseph Wm, who purchase 652 shares at the price of $44.40 back on Jun 01. After this action, Foran Joseph Wm now owns 176,120 shares of Matador Resources Company, valued at $28,949 using the latest closing price.

Ehrman Monika U, the Director of Matador Resources Company, purchase 225 shares at $48.05 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Ehrman Monika U is holding 30,428 shares at $10,811 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+59.37 for the present operating margin

+63.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Matador Resources Company stands at +37.98. The total capital return value is set at 46.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.37. Equity return is now at value 39.80, with 21.70 for asset returns.

Based on Matador Resources Company (MTDR), the company’s capital structure generated 39.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.24. Total debt to assets is 21.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Matador Resources Company (MTDR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.