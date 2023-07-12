Make Informed Decisions with Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Stock Updates

In the past week, BRO stock has gone up by 3.00%, with a monthly gain of 8.74% and a quarterly surge of 18.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.60% for Brown & Brown Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.43% for BRO’s stock, with a 15.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is above average at 28.69x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.76.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) is $70.60, which is $0.36 above the current market price. The public float for BRO is 235.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BRO on July 12, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

BRO) stock’s latest price update

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO)’s stock price has increased by 1.12 compared to its previous closing price of 68.67. However, the company has seen a 3.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/25/22 that AMC, IBM, Microsoft, GE: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of BRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BRO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BRO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $69 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

BRO Trading at 6.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.27% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares surge +8.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRO rose by +3.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.76. In addition, Brown & Brown Inc. saw 21.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRO starting from Masojada Bronislaw Edmund, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $65.78 back on Jun 21. After this action, Masojada Bronislaw Edmund now owns 4,000 shares of Brown & Brown Inc., valued at $263,120 using the latest closing price.

PROCTOR H PALMER JR, the Director of Brown & Brown Inc., sale 448 shares at $65.68 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that PROCTOR H PALMER JR is holding 0 shares at $29,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.92 for the present operating margin

+94.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brown & Brown Inc. stands at +18.44. The total capital return value is set at 15.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.88. Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO), the company’s capital structure generated 90.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.59. Total debt to assets is 29.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.