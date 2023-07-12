Magnite Inc. (MGNI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for MGNI is also noteworthy at 2.14.

The average price estimated by analysts for MGNI is $15.59, which is $0.5 above than the current price. The public float for MGNI is 117.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.58% of that float. The average trading volume of MGNI on July 12, 2023 was 1.42M shares.

Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI)’s stock price has surge by 9.27relation to previous closing price of 13.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.99% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/24/22 that As Netflix Explores Ad Partnerships, Google, Comcast, and Magnite Could Be Top Contenders

MGNI’s Market Performance

MGNI’s stock has risen by 9.99% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.97% and a quarterly rise of 64.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.57% for Magnite Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.97% for MGNI stock, with a simple moving average of 47.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGNI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGNI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for MGNI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MGNI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $15 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2023.

MGNI Trading at 25.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGNI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.23% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.72%, as shares surge +12.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGNI rose by +9.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +114.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.56. In addition, Magnite Inc. saw 42.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGNI starting from Buonasera David, who sale 6,624 shares at the price of $13.43 back on Jul 03. After this action, Buonasera David now owns 215,338 shares of Magnite Inc., valued at $88,960 using the latest closing price.

Day David, the Chief Financial Officer of Magnite Inc., sale 21,564 shares at $14.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that Day David is holding 424,944 shares at $301,896 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGNI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.25 for the present operating margin

+34.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magnite Inc. stands at -22.58. The total capital return value is set at -6.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.03. Equity return is now at value -23.60, with -7.20 for asset returns.

Based on Magnite Inc. (MGNI), the company’s capital structure generated 102.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.70. Total debt to assets is 30.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In summary, Magnite Inc. (MGNI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.