Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) by analysts is $54.27, which is -$0.19 below the current market price. The public float for LITE is 67.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.21% of that float. On July 12, 2023, the average trading volume of LITE was 1.68M shares.

LITE) stock’s latest price update

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.49 in comparison to its previous close of 54.55, however, the company has experienced a -4.49% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/16/22 that Apple Supplier Lumentum Issues Forecast Below Estimates

LITE’s Market Performance

LITE’s stock has fallen by -4.49% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.32% and a quarterly rise of 15.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.27% for Lumentum Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.73% for LITE’s stock, with a -2.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LITE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LITE stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for LITE by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for LITE in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $42 based on the research report published on July 05th of the current year 2023.

LITE Trading at 6.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LITE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares surge +7.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LITE fell by -4.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.97. In addition, Lumentum Holdings Inc. saw 5.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LITE starting from Ali Wajid, who sale 6,872 shares at the price of $60.50 back on Jun 20. After this action, Ali Wajid now owns 35,629 shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc., valued at $415,756 using the latest closing price.

Sepe Matthew Joseph, the Chief Accounting Officer of Lumentum Holdings Inc., sale 3,030 shares at $86.20 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Sepe Matthew Joseph is holding 25,288 shares at $261,183 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LITE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.97 for the present operating margin

+44.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lumentum Holdings Inc. stands at +11.61. The total capital return value is set at 8.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.42. Equity return is now at value -2.30, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE), the company’s capital structure generated 103.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.80. Total debt to assets is 46.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.