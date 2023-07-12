LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) has increased by 14.81 when compared to last closing price of 1.62.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 38.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LPTH is 1.54.

The average price predicted by analysts for LPTH is $3.00, which is $1.14 above the current price. The public float for LPTH is 21.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LPTH on July 12, 2023 was 163.77K shares.

LPTH’s Market Performance

LPTH stock saw an increase of 38.80% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 21.58% and a quarterly increase of 30.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.80% for LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.82% for LPTH’s stock, with a 37.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPTH stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for LPTH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPTH in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5.50 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the previous year 2021.

LPTH Trading at 31.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.60%, as shares surge +26.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPTH rose by +38.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4415. In addition, LightPath Technologies Inc. saw 52.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LPTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.24 for the present operating margin

+30.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for LightPath Technologies Inc. stands at -9.96. The total capital return value is set at -4.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.00. Equity return is now at value -15.00, with -9.20 for asset returns.

Based on LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH), the company’s capital structure generated 49.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.13. Total debt to assets is 29.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.