Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.23. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) is $27.88, which is $6.21 above the current market price. The public float for LBTYK is 238.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LBTYK on July 12, 2023 was 2.33M shares.

LBTYK) stock’s latest price update

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYK)’s stock price has plunge by 0.75relation to previous closing price of 18.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.58% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LBTYK’s Market Performance

LBTYK’s stock has risen by 3.58% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.81% and a quarterly drop of -8.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.23% for Liberty Global plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.09% for LBTYK’s stock, with a -3.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBTYK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBTYK stocks, with Pivotal Research Group repeating the rating for LBTYK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LBTYK in the upcoming period, according to Pivotal Research Group is $25 based on the research report published on December 17th of the previous year 2019.

LBTYK Trading at 3.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBTYK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares surge +5.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBTYK rose by +3.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.93. In addition, Liberty Global plc saw -3.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBTYK starting from BRACKEN CHARLES H R, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $17.41 back on Jun 27. After this action, BRACKEN CHARLES H R now owns 52,013 shares of Liberty Global plc, valued at $870,680 using the latest closing price.

COLE ANDREW, the Director of Liberty Global plc, purchase 650 shares at $18.41 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that COLE ANDREW is holding 60,087 shares at $11,966 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBTYK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.14 for the present operating margin

+25.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Global plc stands at +8.23. The total capital return value is set at 0.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.51.

Based on Liberty Global plc (LBTYK), the company’s capital structure generated 69.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.94. Total debt to assets is 36.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.