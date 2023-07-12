Lennar Corporation (LEN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LEN is 1.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LEN is $135.50, which is $8.27 above the current price. The public float for LEN is 245.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LEN on July 12, 2023 was 2.26M shares.

LEN) stock’s latest price update

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN)’s stock price has increased by 1.17 compared to its previous closing price of 123.46. However, the company has seen a -0.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/15/23 that What Lennar’s Results Say About the Housing Market

LEN’s Market Performance

Lennar Corporation (LEN) has experienced a -0.30% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.18% rise in the past month, and a 21.76% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for LEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.13% for LEN’s stock, with a 27.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEN stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for LEN by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for LEN in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $105 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

LEN Trading at 7.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +9.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEN fell by -0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.66. In addition, Lennar Corporation saw 38.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEN starting from Banse Amy, who purchase 165 shares at the price of $121.29 back on Jun 22. After this action, Banse Amy now owns 165 shares of Lennar Corporation, valued at $20,013 using the latest closing price.

BESSETTE DIANE J, the VP/CFO/Treasurer of Lennar Corporation, sale 10,790 shares at $121.46 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that BESSETTE DIANE J is holding 270,556 shares at $1,310,553 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.05 for the present operating margin

+27.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lennar Corporation stands at +13.53. The total capital return value is set at 23.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.15. Equity return is now at value 17.40, with 11.50 for asset returns.

Based on Lennar Corporation (LEN), the company’s capital structure generated 26.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.87. Total debt to assets is 16.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lennar Corporation (LEN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.