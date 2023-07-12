Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s (PHG) Stock: A 7.94% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) has gone up by 4.86% for the week, with a 14.94% rise in the past month and a 25.40% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.14% for PHG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.94% for PHG’s stock, with a 36.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PHG is 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PHG is $20.86, which is -$5.13 below the current price. The public float for PHG is 862.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PHG on July 12, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

PHG) stock’s latest price update

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG)'s stock price has surge by 2.98% in relation to previous closing price of 21.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.86% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PHG Trading at 10.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.93% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.17%, as shares surge +12.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHG rose by +4.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.93. In addition, Koninklijke Philips N.V. saw 56.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.17 for the present operating margin

+36.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Koninklijke Philips N.V. stands at -9.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.83.

Based on Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG), the company’s capital structure generated 61.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.23. Total debt to assets is 26.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.