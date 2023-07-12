Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) Stock Experiences -3.95% Monthly Change

In the past week, KRBP stock has gone up by 6.96%, with a monthly decline of -3.95% and a quarterly plunge of -10.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.97% for Kiromic BioPharma Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.20% for KRBP’s stock, with a -48.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for KRBP is also noteworthy at 0.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for KRBP is 0.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.39% of that float. The average trading volume of KRBP on July 12, 2023 was 330.97K shares.

KRBP) stock’s latest price update

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.89 in comparison to its previous close of 3.07, however, the company has experienced a 6.96% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KRBP Trading at -16.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.56%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRBP rose by +8.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.99. In addition, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. saw -46.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KRBP

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.