Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) has plunged by -0.70 when compared to previous closing price of 5.69, but the company has seen a -4.56% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.35.

The public float for KC is 104.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.87% of that float. On July 12, 2023, the average trading volume of KC was 2.70M shares.

KC’s Market Performance

KC stock saw an increase of -4.56% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.50% and a quarterly increase of -32.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.32% for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.26% for KC stock, with a simple moving average of 25.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for KC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $4.50 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

KC Trading at 4.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.81%, as shares sank -0.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KC fell by -4.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +196.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.09. In addition, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited saw 47.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.52 for the present operating margin

+3.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stands at -32.50. Equity return is now at value -29.90, with -15.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.