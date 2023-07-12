Kellogg Company (K) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, K stock has gone down by -1.59%, with a monthly gain of 1.34% and a quarterly plunge of -0.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.66% for Kellogg Company. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.47% for K’s stock, with a -2.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) is above average at 27.70x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.42.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kellogg Company (K) is $72.32, which is $4.67 above the current market price. The public float for K is 238.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of K on July 12, 2023 was 2.40M shares.

K) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) has increased by 0.70 when compared to last closing price of 66.99.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/15/23 that What’s Kellanova? How Kellogg’s Snack Company Got Its New Name

Analysts’ Opinion of K

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for K stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for K by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for K in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $83 based on the research report published on June 27th of the current year 2023.

K Trading at -0.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought K to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares surge +0.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, K fell by -1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.50. In addition, Kellogg Company saw -5.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at K starting from KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $67.10 back on Jul 10. After this action, KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST now owns 54,631,838 shares of Kellogg Company, valued at $6,710,040 using the latest closing price.

KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, the 10% Owner of Kellogg Company, sale 100,000 shares at $65.94 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST is holding 54,731,838 shares at $6,593,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for K

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.70 for the present operating margin

+29.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kellogg Company stands at +6.27. The total capital return value is set at 13.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.49. Equity return is now at value 20.40, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Kellogg Company (K), the company’s capital structure generated 181.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.53. Total debt to assets is 38.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kellogg Company (K) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.