Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) Stock Sees a-7.41 Decrease

The stock of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) has seen a -13.79% decrease in the past week, with a -24.24% drop in the past month, and a -8.26% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.34% for KZIA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.05% for KZIA’s stock, with a -0.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KZIA is 2.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KZIA is $2.00, which is $1.0 above the current price. The public float for KZIA is 11.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KZIA on July 12, 2023 was 187.80K shares.

KZIA) stock’s latest price update

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA)’s stock price has dropped by -7.41 in relation to previous closing price of 1.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -13.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KZIA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KZIA stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for KZIA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KZIA in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $18 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2021.

KZIA Trading at -19.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KZIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.63%, as shares sank -21.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KZIA fell by -13.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1915. In addition, Kazia Therapeutics Limited saw 62.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KZIA

The total capital return value is set at -88.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.27. Equity return is now at value -108.20, with -61.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.