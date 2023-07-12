IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) is above average at 38.83x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.38.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) is $245.74, which is $28.62 above the current market price. The public float for IQV is 184.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IQV on July 12, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV)’s stock price has dropped by -1.44 in relation to previous closing price of 219.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IQV’s Market Performance

IQV’s stock has fallen by -2.17% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.89% and a quarterly rise of 9.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.08% for IQVIA Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.00% for IQV’s stock, with a 5.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IQV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IQV stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for IQV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IQV in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $265 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

IQV Trading at 6.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IQV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +4.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IQV fell by -2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $216.75. In addition, IQVIA Holdings Inc. saw 5.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IQV starting from Knightly Kevin C, who sale 5,820 shares at the price of $201.89 back on Jun 05. After this action, Knightly Kevin C now owns 0 shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc., valued at $1,175,000 using the latest closing price.

Knightly Kevin C, the of IQVIA Holdings Inc., sale 1 shares at $198.66 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Knightly Kevin C is holding 0 shares at $199 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IQV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.74 for the present operating margin

+27.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for IQVIA Holdings Inc. stands at +7.57. The total capital return value is set at 9.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.83. Equity return is now at value 18.80, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV), the company’s capital structure generated 231.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.84. Total debt to assets is 52.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 226.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.