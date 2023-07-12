International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) has jumped by 0.57 compared to previous close of 31.59. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) Right Now?

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.95. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for International Game Technology PLC (IGT) is $34.58, which is $7.09 above the current market price. The public float for IGT is 103.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IGT on July 12, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

IGT’s Market Performance

The stock of International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has seen a -0.28% decrease in the past week, with a 0.86% rise in the past month, and a 18.41% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for IGT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.90% for IGT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 28.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IGT stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for IGT by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for IGT in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $31 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

IGT Trading at 12.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares surge +3.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IGT fell by -0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.23. In addition, International Game Technology PLC saw 40.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.04 for the present operating margin

+47.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Game Technology PLC stands at +6.51. The total capital return value is set at 11.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.57. Equity return is now at value 25.40, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on International Game Technology PLC (IGT), the company’s capital structure generated 421.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.83. Total debt to assets is 57.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 414.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.