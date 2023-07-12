Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) has increased by 1.10 when compared to last closing price of 113.16. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/09/23 that FTC Seeks to Block Intercontinental Exchange’s $11.7 Billion Black Knight Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is above average at 44.45x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.94.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) is $130.84, which is $16.03 above the current market price. The public float for ICE is 550.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ICE on July 12, 2023 was 2.20M shares.

ICE’s Market Performance

The stock of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) has seen a 1.31% increase in the past week, with a 3.44% rise in the past month, and a 7.55% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.31% for ICE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.70% for ICE stock, with a simple moving average of 10.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICE stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ICE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ICE in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $123 based on the research report published on June 28th of the current year 2023.

ICE Trading at 4.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.26% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares surge +4.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICE rose by +1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.63. In addition, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. saw 11.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICE starting from Gardiner Warren, who sale 500 shares at the price of $110.52 back on Jun 09. After this action, Gardiner Warren now owns 16,025 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc., valued at $55,260 using the latest closing price.

Jackson Benjamin, the President of Intercontinental Exchange Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $108.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Jackson Benjamin is holding 125,526 shares at $217,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.10 for the present operating margin

+68.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stands at +15.76. The total capital return value is set at 9.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.78. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE), the company’s capital structure generated 81.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.82. Total debt to assets is 9.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.