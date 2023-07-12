Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) has seen a -2.11% decrease in the past week, with a -0.88% drop in the past month, and a 11.12% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for IRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.30% for IRT’s stock, with a 5.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) Right Now?

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 79.34x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.99.

The public float for IRT is 222.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IRT on July 12, 2023 was 1.79M shares.

IRT) stock’s latest price update

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.61 in relation to its previous close of 17.98. However, the company has experienced a -2.11% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRT stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for IRT by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for IRT in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $20 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

IRT Trading at 3.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares sank -1.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRT fell by -2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.13. In addition, Independence Realty Trust Inc. saw 7.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRT starting from SCHAEFFER SCOTT, who sale 16,656 shares at the price of $17.26 back on Dec 07. After this action, SCHAEFFER SCOTT now owns 567,209 shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc., valued at $287,483 using the latest closing price.

SCHAEFFER SCOTT, the Chair of Board & CEO of Independence Realty Trust Inc., sale 155,830 shares at $17.24 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that SCHAEFFER SCOTT is holding 583,865 shares at $2,686,509 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRT

Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.