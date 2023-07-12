iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) Stock Sees a0.48 Increase

In the past week, IHRT stock has gone up by 10.18%, with a monthly gain of 12.23% and a quarterly surge of 9.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.40% for iHeartMedia Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.11% for IHRT’s stock, with a -27.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.73. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) is $6.58, which is $3.28 above the current market price. The public float for IHRT is 118.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IHRT on July 12, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

IHRT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) has surged by 0.48 when compared to previous closing price of 4.20, but the company has seen a 10.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of IHRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IHRT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for IHRT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for IHRT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $4 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2023.

IHRT Trading at 31.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IHRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.50%, as shares surge +19.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IHRT rose by +10.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.67. In addition, iHeartMedia Inc. saw -31.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IHRT starting from PITTMAN ROBERT W, who purchase 88,028 shares at the price of $2.88 back on May 05. After this action, PITTMAN ROBERT W now owns 1,971,323 shares of iHeartMedia Inc., valued at $253,441 using the latest closing price.

Hamilton Scott D, the of iHeartMedia Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $2.86 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Hamilton Scott D is holding 21,146 shares at $5,718 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IHRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.99 for the present operating margin

+50.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for iHeartMedia Inc. stands at -6.76. The total capital return value is set at 6.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.70. Equity return is now at value -67.30, with -5.20 for asset returns.

Based on iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT), the company’s capital structure generated 938.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.37. Total debt to assets is 71.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 927.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

To put it simply, iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.