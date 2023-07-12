Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for HYLN is also noteworthy at 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HYLN is $2.69, which is $0.78 above than the current price. The public float for HYLN is 121.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.69% of that float. The average trading volume of HYLN on July 12, 2023 was 1.71M shares.

HYLN stock's latest price update

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN)’s stock price has increased by 0.53 compared to its previous closing price of 1.90. However, the company has seen a 6.11% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/25/22 that GE Is Taking a Stake in EV Business With Technology Sale to Hyliion

HYLN’s Market Performance

HYLN’s stock has risen by 6.11% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.11% and a quarterly rise of 4.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.78% for Hyliion Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.33% for HYLN’s stock, with a -20.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYLN stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for HYLN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HYLN in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $4 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

HYLN Trading at 11.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.51%, as shares surge +10.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYLN rose by +6.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7885. In addition, Hyliion Holdings Corp. saw -18.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYLN starting from Card Andrew H JR, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.18 back on Nov 18. After this action, Card Andrew H JR now owns 56,435 shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp., valued at $31,800 using the latest closing price.

Oxholm Jose Miguel, the VP, General Counsel & CCO of Hyliion Holdings Corp., purchase 1,000 shares at $2.99 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Oxholm Jose Miguel is holding 213,104 shares at $2,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7551.28 for the present operating margin

-434.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hyliion Holdings Corp. stands at -7281.91. The total capital return value is set at -32.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.89. Equity return is now at value -35.10, with -33.30 for asset returns.

Based on Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.70. Total debt to assets is 1.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.08.

Conclusion

In summary, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.