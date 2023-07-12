Humana Inc. (HUM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.77x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Humana Inc. (HUM) by analysts is $582.00, which is $166.57 above the current market price. The public float for HUM is 124.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.31% of that float. On July 12, 2023, the average trading volume of HUM was 1.15M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

HUM) stock’s latest price update

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM)’s stock price has plunge by -1.86relation to previous closing price of 437.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.57% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/16/23 that Humana Says Insurance Costs to Be at ‘Top End’ of Estimates

HUM’s Market Performance

Humana Inc. (HUM) has seen a -3.57% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -16.41% decline in the past month and a -19.61% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for HUM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.22% for HUM’s stock, with a -15.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HUM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HUM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $540 based on the research report published on July 07th of the current year 2023.

HUM Trading at -12.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares sank -16.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUM fell by -3.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $448.53. In addition, Humana Inc. saw -16.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUM starting from Diamond Susan M, who sale 4,156 shares at the price of $526.28 back on May 04. After this action, Diamond Susan M now owns 3,931 shares of Humana Inc., valued at $2,187,226 using the latest closing price.

BROUSSARD BRUCE D, the President & CEO of Humana Inc., sale 17,575 shares at $505.85 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that BROUSSARD BRUCE D is holding 70,040 shares at $8,890,233 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.54 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Humana Inc. stands at +3.02. The total capital return value is set at 14.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.80. Equity return is now at value 19.60, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on Humana Inc. (HUM), the company’s capital structure generated 76.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.43. Total debt to assets is 26.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

To sum up, Humana Inc. (HUM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.